Indian govt rebuts Pakistan’s claims on Kashmir, calls out cross-border terrorism

New Delhi: In yet another diplomatic face-off, the Indian government on Friday firmly responded to Pakistan’s remarks following External Affairs Minister (EAM) of India, S. Jaishankar’s statement on Kashmir and the United Nations.

Pakistan’s assertion that India had first approached the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over the Kashmir issue has been met with a sharp rebuttal from New Delhi, which emphasised that the core issue obstructing regional peace is Pakistan’s continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism.

During a recent address at the Raisina Dialogue 2025, EAM Jaishankar reiterated India’s longstanding stance on Kashmir, stating that the region is an integral part of India and that any attempts to internationalise the matter are futile.

He highlighted the global shift in understanding the real challenge in South Asia—not territorial disputes but Pakistan’s direct and persistent involvement in fomenting terrorism.

His remarks drew a reaction from the Pakistani government, which countered by recalling that it was India that initially took the Kashmir issue to the UNSC in 1948.

This historical reference was used by Islamabad to deflect from its current policies and actions that contribute to regional instability.

Responding to Pakistan’s assertions, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal stated that the Government had already addressed the issue in a statement two days prior.

He emphasised that the world is well aware of Pakistan’s active promotion and sponsorship of cross-border terrorism, which remains the biggest roadblock to peace and security in the region.

The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated in its statement that Pakistan’s continued involvement in financing and sheltering terror groups is the primary hurdle in achieving regional stability.

By providing safe havens to terrorist groups and facilitating the infiltration of militants into Indian territory, Pakistan has ensured that peace remains elusive in South Asia.

India also highlighted the growing global consensus against terrorism and pointed out that several countries have expressed concerns over Pakistan’s track record.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has repeatedly placed Pakistan under scrutiny for its failure to curb terror financing.