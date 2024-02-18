Indian envoy visits Northern Province in Sri Lanka, calls for better connectivity

COLOMBO: Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha has made his first official visit to Sri Lanka’s Northern Province and stressed the need for improved connectivity between the two countries.

The newly-appointed Indian envoy completed his three-day maiden visit to the island nation’s north on Saturday, the Indian High Commission said in a statement on Sunday.

He participated in diverse engagements during the visit, attesting to the “deep-rooted nature of the bilateral partnership as also India’s firm commitment to deepening socio-economic and cultural ties with Northern Province,” it said.

Jha emphasised connectivity while visiting the Kankesanthurai (KKS) Port and the Talaimannar Pier and spoke of the need for expeditious resumption of ferry services between the two countries.

During his visit to the Palaly Airport, he explored means to strengthen air connectivity through infrastructure development at the airport, the statement said.

In 2023, Sri Lanka sought Indian financial assistance to extend the runway at the Palaly airport after India’s Alliance Air began Chennai-Palaly flights.

In India’s endeavour to contribute towards addressing the energy needs of islands off Jaffna, Jha assessed the readiness for early rollout of the Hybrid Renewable Energy Systems Project in Nainativu Island.

The project is being implemented in the Delft, Nainativu and Analaitivu Islands of the island nation through grant assistance from India.

Jha distributed deep freezers to fishermen communities in Mannar to enhance their livelihood opportunities, reaffirming India’s commitment to diverse sections

of society.