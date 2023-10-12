Indian embassy carries out outreach activities to reassure stranded Indians

Tel Aviv: The Indian embassy here is carrying out an extensive outreach activity for the Indian community in the country amid Israel’s raging war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Officials from the Indian Embassy said they have been holding online meetings with Indian companies, emailing details of the flight to return to India, assuring Indian students of all assistance and allaying their concerns, and meeting the Indian caregivers, who form the largest chunk of the Indian Diaspora here.

Israel has vowed an unprecedented offensive against the Islamic militant group Hamas ruling Gaza after its fighters broke through the border fence and stormed into the country’s south through air, land and sea on October 7.

On the sixth day, the Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 189 soldiers, were killed in Israel while in Gaza, at least 1,200 people were killed in Israel’s counter-strike.

The first charter flight to facilitate the return of Indian citizens stranded in Israel is expected to leave Thursday evening from the Ben Gurion airport. About 230 Indians living in Israel will be leaving for India on a “first come first serve” basis on the 9 PM flight, informed sources told reporters.

On Thursday, an Indian Embassy post on X, formerly known as Twitter, said, ‘DCM Rajiv Bodwade and Commercial Rep Naveen Ramakrishna interacted with Indian companies in Israel to help clear their doubts and extend all possible help.’

Prior to that, late last night, it had also announced that the Embassy had emailed ‘the first lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight tomorrow. Messages to other registered people will follow for subsequent flights.’

There are about 18,000 Indian nationals living and working in Israel including caregivers, students, several IT professionals and diamond traders.

On Wednesday, posting a photo of more than two dozen youngsters about the outreach meeting for Indian students, the India in Israel handle posted on X: ‘Assuring our students of all assistance. First Secretary Vishal met some of our students at Tel Aviv University (TAU) today to allay their concerns.’ Prior to that, a similar meeting was held with the caregivers.

‘Our caregivers in Israel have been a pillar of support for the Israeli society for years. Counsellor Dinesh met some of them today to discuss the current situation and assure them of our help,’ the Embassy said in a post on X.

Earlier too, the embassy in Tel Aviv was quick to reach out to a caregiver from Kerala who was injured in the rocket shelling in the city of Ashdod on Saturday and has been constantly in touch with her and her family in India. The Indian community has also been looking after her well-being and visiting her at the hospital. Her condition is stable.