Indian diaspora important and unique force in global scene: President Murmu

Bhopal: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the Indian diaspora had become an essential and unique force in the global scene. The President was addressing the valedictory session of the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) convention in Indore of Madhya Pradesh.



“Indian diaspora has become an important and unique force in the global system and they have grown into an energetic and confident community in every region,” the President said.

Praising Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), the chief guest of the concluding ceremony of the event, Murmu said they have performed excellently in various fields of life through hard work and resilience.

The President also said the Indian diaspora had exhibited hard work with extraordinary dedication to achieve excellence in all walks of life including art, literature, politics, business, academics, philanthropy, and science and technology through overcoming many challenges.

The 17th edition of the PBD convention, a three-day event was organised in the cleanest city in the country, Indore where around 3,500 NRI delegates from 70 countries participated. Her counterpart from Guyana Dr Mohammed Irfan Ali graced the event as chief guest in the inaugural function which was held on 9 January, the Indian Diaspora Day, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ceremony. Presidents of Suriname, Chandrika Prasad Santokhi, and Guyana’s Dr Ali were also present at the closing function as guests of honour.

“Our diaspora will always have a special place in our hearts, not only as extended family members but as responsible stakeholders in India’s development,” Murmu said.

Addressing the valedictory session, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made an emotional appeal saying the heart feels heavy on your departure. “Indore prepared to host the convention as someone prepares for a daughter’s wedding. Now at the time of your departure, the heart feels heavy...Are yahin reh jao na...(oho stay here),” Chouhan said.

Chouhan appealed to the NRIs, “Don’t forget Madhya Pradesh and contribute to investment in the state, and inspire others for it. We have made a portal, ‘Friends of MP’ for it. Made friends of MP”.

Appealing again Chouhan said, “Come to your motherland and visit your village/town/city once a year and contribute to their development, make a helpdesk in your respective country for the students of India.”

Earlier, President Murmu met her counterparts from Suriname and Guyana, respectively, on the side lines of the convention.

On the occasion, the president conferred the ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards’ to the selected members of the Indian diaspora to recognize their achievements and to honour their contributions to various fields including in India and abroad.

MP Governor Mangu Bhai Patel, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his deputy V Muraleedharan, and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were also present on the dais.