Indian diaspora best of India, key to developed nation: Prez

Bhubaneswar: Noting that the Indian diaspora represents the best of the country and is an integral part of the nation, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday emphasised their crucial role in achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Addressing the valedictory session of the three-day 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) 2025 here, President Murmu said: “Viksit Bharat is a national mission that requires the proactive and enthusiastic participation of every Indian, including those living abroad.”

She asserted that the diaspora’s global presence and their achievements place them in a position to significantly contribute to India’s development.

“The Indian diaspora represents the best of our country and they have carried with them not just the knowledge and skills acquired in this sacred land, but also the values and ethos that have been the foundation of our civilisation for millennia,” she said.

“Whether in the fields of technology, medicine, arts, or entrepreneurship, the Indian diaspora has made a mark that the world acknowledges and respects,” she pointed out.

Referring to the convention, the President described it as more than just an event, saying: “It is a platform where ideas converge, collaborations are forged, and the bonds between India and its diaspora are strengthened.”

On India’s timeless philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family), she said this vision is about creating an ecosystem that balances economic progress with social justice and environmental stewardship, while contributing to global well-being.

“As India celebrates the achievements of our Pravasi Bharatiya family, we should also look forward to the future with hope and determination. Together, we can build a viksit Bharat, a nation that stands tall on the global stage and continues to be a beacon of light for the world,” she added.

Addressing the gathering, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said the diaspora has made outstanding contributions to both India and the world in diverse domains based on their immense talent, creativity, dedication, commitment, and perseverance.

“They have left an indelible mark on global society. Their extraordinary achievements have made the country and Indians proud and have strengthened our relationships with other people and nations,” he said.