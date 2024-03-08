‘Indian delegation talks to expand trading cooperation with Taliban’

New Delhi: In a consequential diplomatic move, the Indian government confirmed on Friday that a delegation led by Joint Secretary (PAI) JP Singh engaged in discussions with Afghan officials, including Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, regarding the utilisation of the Chabahar port by Afghan traders.



The talks, held in Kabul on Thursday, covered a spectrum of issues, including bilateral relations, economic cooperation, and India’s ongoing humanitarian assistance efforts in Afghanistan.

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, when queried about the meeting, stated, “India opened its Technical Mission in Kabul in June 2022, facilitating and coordinating ongoing humanitarian assistance endeavours. The delegation discussed India’s humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and engaged in dialogues on various aspects of bilateral cooperation.”

While emphasizing that India, like many other nations, does not formally recognise the Taliban regime, Jaiswal revealed that the delegation, led by JP Singh, met senior members of Afghan authorities, former President Hamid Karzai, officials from the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), and members of the Afghan business community.

The Indian government, rooted in historical and civilizational ties with the Afghan people, remains committed to fostering its approach based on longstanding linkages, according to Jaiswal.

On the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan side, spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi shared insights on the discussions via a post on the micro-blogging site ‘X’, stating that the talks revolved around Afghanistan-India relations. Balkhi claimed that India expressed interest in expanding political and economic cooperation with Afghanistan. Muttaqi, the Taliban foreign minister, urged the Indian diplomat to facilitate visa issuance for Afghan citizens, including businessmen, patients, and students.

Expressing gratitude for India’s humanitarian assistance, Muttaqi emphasized the Taliban’s commitment to strengthen political and economic ties with India as a crucial regional player.

India has provided substantial aid to Afghanistan, including close to 50,000 tonnes of wheat, medicines, COVID-19 vaccines, and other relief materials.

However, the country has not resumed development and infrastructure projects initiated before the Taliban’s takeover in 2021. India had pledged over Rs. 300 crores in development assistance for Afghanistan before the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government.

Despite budget allocations, concerns about fund diversion and the absence of monitoring mechanisms have restrained India from providing further assistance. The recent discussions between the Indian delegation and Afghan officials signal a diplomatic effort to navigate complex relations and address humanitarian needs in the region.