Indian defence firm secures order for anti-drone system for Army, Navy

New Delhi: An Indian defence firm on Thursday said it has "secured orders" from the Army and the Indian Navy for its indigenously developed anti-drone system that is aimed at bolstering their capabilities to disrupt and neutralise hostile drones and counter emerging aerial threats.

Lightweight and rapidly deployable, the IG T-Shul Pulse Anti-Drone System is intended for frontline troops, perimeter security, and the protection of military bases and "critical strategic assets," it said in a statement.

"It offers an effective jamming range of up to two kilometres under line-of-sight and interference-free conditions, providing tactical units with an immediate response option against emerging aerial threats," Noida-based IG Defence said.

The defence technology company specialises in the design, development, and deployment of advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS), short-range missile systems, and counter-unmanned solutions.

The IG T-Shul Pulse is a "handheld, electronic warfare-based counter-drone jammer designed to disrupt and neutralise hostile drones in active operational environments," it said.

IG Defence has "secured orders" from both the Army and the Navy for its 'Made-in-India' IG T-Shul Pulse Anti-Drone System, the statement said. The delivery and induction are expected in nearly a month, it said.

It marks a "significant step in strengthening India's counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) capabilities and reflects the armed forces' increasing reliance on domestically developed technologies under the 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives," it said.

According to the firm, the induction of the system strengthens India's preparedness against asymmetric drone threats used for surveillance, disruption and cross-border infiltration.

In a shift from legacy single-function jammers, the system employs a multi-band, directionally controlled electronic denial architecture, engineered for frontline military use, the firm said.

"The emphasis on directional electronic suppression allows threat engagement without unnecessarily degrading friendly communications or onboard naval systems," it said.

By concentrating electronic energy towards the threat axis, the system improves neutralisation effectiveness while reducing electromagnetic spillover and limiting cyber and electronic attack surfaces, enabling "reliable deployment in contested electromagnetic environments on land and at sea," the statement said.

The system is entirely designed, developed and manufactured in India, with current production capacity currently in the hundreds and scalable to meet operational requirements, it added.