Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre emerges as key pillar in India’s cybercrime fight

NEW DELHI: The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in 2018 with a plan to make a roadmap for prevention, detection, investigation, and prosecution of cybercrime, is now made an attached office of the MHA with effect from July 1, 2024.

Since its formation, I4C has been focusing on improving the national capacity to combat cybercrime by ensuring better coordination between Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), improving capacity building, and making people aware of it. In an effort to make international cooperation even stronger, I4C signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on January 17, 2025 with MHA and the Department of Homeland Security, USA, on cooperation and capacity building on cybercrime investigations.

The Samanvaya Platform has been operationalised as a Management Information System (MIS), data repository, and coordination platform for LEAs to facilitate the sharing of cybercrime data. The platform offers insights regarding the interstate relationships of cybercrimes and cybercriminals across different states and UTs. Under this platform, the ‘Pratibimb’ module identifies the geographical location of the criminals and crime infrastructure, which gives jurisdictional officials real-time access to techno-legal support from I4C and subject matter experts. The result of this project includes the arrest of 16,840 accused persons and the processing of 105,129 cyber investigation assistance requests.

Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting & Management System (CFCFRMS), launched in 2021 as part of I4C, allows instantaneous reporting of financial cyber frauds, thereby stopping any money siphoning. Over Rs 7,130 crore has been saved so far by way of more than 23.02 lakhs of complaints till October 31, 2025.