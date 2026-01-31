Indian Coast Guard to observe 50th Raising Day on Feb 1

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG),established in 1977 with just seven surface platforms, has evolved into a "formidable maritime force" comprising 155 ships and 80 aircrafts, officials said on Saturday.

The ICG will observe its 50th Raising Day with an event here on Sunday, marking five decades of dedicated, selfless service to the nation, they said.

Raised on February 1, 1977, the ICG was envisioned to address emerging maritime challenges and safeguard India's expanding marine interests.

"From its humble beginnings in 1977 with just seven surface platforms, the ICG has evolved into a formidable maritime force comprising 155 ships and 80 aircrafts today," the ICG said.

By 2030, the ICG is "poised to achieve its target force levels of 200 surface platforms and 100 aircrafts, firmly establishing itself among the world's premier coast guard services," it said.

Since its inception, the organisation has "rescued over 11,800 lives", forging a legacy defined by compassion and courage, earning recognition as the enduring 'Saviours at Sea', a senior ICG official said.

Headquartered in Delhi, the force maintains vigil over 20.1 lakh sq km of India's Exclusive Economic Zone and 11,098.01 km of coastline, the ICG said in a statement.

From modest origins, it has grown into a powerful, versatile, and highly respected force entrusted with maritime law enforcement, coastal security, search and rescue, marine environmental protection, and humanitarian aid, officials said.

From close coordination with the Indian Navy during Operation Sindoor to daring rescue operations in Lakshadweep and the firm handling of three major maritime incidents off the Kerala coast in recent months, the ICG has demonstrated preparedness across the full spectrum of maritime contingencies, they said.

With extensive deployment of ships and aircrafts, coupled with high-tech electronic surveillance, the Coast Guard's persistent presence at sea reassures the maritime community and deters transgressions, they added.

Aligned with the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India', the ICG is steadily moving towards self-reliance through induction of indigenously-built ships, aircrafts, helicopters, and advanced surveillance systems, while simultaneously prioritising infrastructure development and personnel welfare, the statement said.

The ICG said it also "remains firmly committed to gender neutrality and inclusivity, ensuring equal opportunities for women across seagoing, aviation, and shore-based roles, and fostering a professional environment defined by respect, merit, and mutual trust".

Guided by the prime minister's vision of 'Amrit Kaal' and anchored in the doctrines of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), the ICG forms a key pillar of India's maritime resurgence, promoting security, growth, cooperation, and collective prosperity across the oceans, it said.

In this evolving era, India's seas are not merely frontiers to be guarded, but "pathways of partnership, progress, and shared destiny", the ICG added.

On the global stage, the ICG strengthens maritime partnerships through humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions and capacity-building initiatives, the force said, adding that the unanimous decision to hand over presidency of 50th Coast Guard Global Summit to ICG in 2025 stands as a recognition of India's growing maritime leadership.

Ahead of the 50th Raising Day, the President of India, the vice-president, prime minister, and the defence minister, have extended regards to all ranks of the ICG, commending its remarkable achievements and acknowledging its vital role in safeguarding India's maritime interests, it said.