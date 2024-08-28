Indian Coast Guard rescues injured officer from cargo ship near Haldia

kolkata: The ICG Kolkata headquarters shared that on August 26 at about 1:45 pm, the Panama-flagged general cargo ship ‘MSC Tiger F,’ destined for Haldia, reported that its third officer, while working on deck, had suffered a severe accident.



He sustained two deep cuts on his forehead and a lacerated index finger on his left hand. The patient was reported to be profusely bleeding and subsequently fell unconscious. The master immediately requested urgent medical evacuation for the crew through Kolkata Port Trust and MRCC Chennai.

ICG ship Anmol departed promptly at 3:30 pm to assist. The vessel was off Sandheads to provide the quickest possible medical care and was directed to Sagar Island for early boarding. ICGS Anmol’s medical team boarded the ship off Sagar Island at 6:30 pm. They quickly provided medical care, stopping the continuous bleeding. The patient’s pulse was weak, but with proper medical intervention, he was stabilised.

Since evacuation at that condition was unsafe, the medical team continued to provide cover, and the ship entered Haldia Dock Complex by 3:30 am on August 27. The patient was successfully evacuated to shore medical facilities at Haldia under the Coast Guard medical team’s cover. “One more precious life saved,” read

the statement.