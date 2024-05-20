Indian Coast Guard rescues 26 persons stranded off Goa coast

Panaji: The Indian Coast Guard has rescued 24 passengers and two crew members from a tourist ferry boat which was caught in rough weather and faced fuel exhaustion near the Mormugao Harbour in Goa, an official said on Monday.

The boat, ‘Nerul Paradise’, was caught in the rough weather with waves over three metres and was stranded due to fuel exhaustion off the Goa coast on Sunday, a spokesperson of the Coast Guard said in a statement.

“The marooned boat had sailed out from Panjim with tourists in the morning hours,” he said. It was stranded about two kilometres away from the Mormugao Harbour, in the waters at some distance from the Cabo Palace (Raj Bhavan), an official from the Mormugao police station said.

Personnel of the Coast Guard ship C-148, which was returning from patrol, felt the signs of distress amongst passengers and responded swiftly, the ICG spokesperson said.

“The ICG vessel, braving the rough seas, reached the distressed vessel. A team was sent to the boat and personnel on board the boat were calmed down,” he said.

The Coast Guard team stabilised the situation and brought the boat safely to the harbour, averting a potential disaster, the spokesperson said.

On arrival, all the passengers and crew members were provided with medical aid,

he added.