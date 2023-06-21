Indian Coast Guard forms Coastal Ring on Yoga Day

The Indian Coast Guard celebrated the International Day of Yoga on Wednesday creating a coastal ring, known as Sagarmala, along the country’s coastline. Special yoga sessions were also organized at all stations, ships, and units in the coastal states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal. Similar sessions were further conducted in the far-flung islands of Andaman - Nicobar and Lakshadweep.

The coastal ring created from Gujarat’s Kutch to West Bengal’s capital city Kolkata symbolises the sacred participation of Indian Coast Guard personnel in yoga. This year’s theme was ‘Ocean Ring of Yoga’. The islands of Andaman - Nicobar and Lakshadweep, as well as the hinterland station of Gandhinagar-Delhi, showcased their active presence as a jewel in this ring.

The event in Delhi NCR witnessed participation from over 500 Coast Guard- demonstrating their commitment not only to safeguarding the nation’s vast coastline but also to fostering a healthy and balanced lifestyle. The event was inaugurated by ADG Rakesh Pal, PTM, TM, DGICG (Additional Charge), in the presence of Dipa Pal, President Tatrakshika, and senior officers.

In the lead-up to International Yoga Day 2023, the Indian Coast Guard organized various sessions across the country. The participation extended beyond Coast Guard personnel and their families, with fisherfolk and other stakeholders joining in large numbers at various locations. These events aimed to create awareness about the holistic benefits of yoga, dispel misconceptions and inspire people to make yoga a part of their daily lives.

The Indian Coast Guard’s participation in International Yoga Day 2023 showcased their commitment to holistic development and well-being. Meanwhile, the officials claimed that the inclusion of yoga in the routine of Indian Coast Guard personnel has greatly benefited them in terms of physical endurance, stress management, and mental strength. Also, yoga practice has enabled them to maintain peak performance levels and remains calm and composed even in challenging situations at sea, they said.