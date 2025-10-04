Indian Coast Guard commissions ICGS Akshar at Karaikal

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard on Saturday commissioned its latest vessel, ICGS Akshar, at Karaikal, marking a significant boost to the country’s maritime security capabilities. The 51-metre fast patrol vessel (FPV) is the second in the indigenously built Adamya-class series. The ceremony was attended by Dipti Mohil Chawla, IDAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence, and Additional Director General Donny Michael, PTM, TM, Coast Guard Commander (Eastern Seaboard), along with senior officials from both Central and state governments. ‘Akshar’ meaning ‘imperishable’ is a projection of ICG’s will and commitment in ensuring safe, secure, and clean seas towards the maritime interest of the Nation. This 51 meters FPV has been designed and built indigenously by Goa Shipyard Limited and is befitting example of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” with over 60 per cent indigenous content leading to strengthening of India’s Maritime might under the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. The ship displaces approximately 320 tons and is propelled by two 3,000 KW diesel engine to attain a maximum speed of 27 Knots.

It has an endurance of 1,500 nm at economical speed. ICGS Akshar is fitted with indigenously developed two Controllable Pitch Propellers (CPP) and gearboxes offering superior manoeuvrability, operational flexibility and enhanced performance at sea. Its weaponry includes a 30 mm CRN91 gun and two 12.7 mm stabilised remote controlled (SRCG) machine guns, all supported by fire-control systems. The vessel also features an Integrated Bridge System (IBS), Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), and Automated Power Management System (APMS), augmenting operational efficiency and automation.