Indian coast guard apprehends Pak boat with narcotics worth Rs 480 crore in Arabian Sea

New Delhi/Ahmedabad: In a sea-air coordinated operation, narcotics worth Rs 480 crore were seized from a Pakistani boat with six crew in the Arabian Sea near Porbandar by a multi-agency team led by the Indian Coast Guard, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) coordinated with the Coast Guard in the operation in

the intervening nights of March 11 and 12, it said.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), based on intelligence inputs, apprehended a Pakistani boat with six crew members and narcotics onboard, the ministry said in a statement.

“The boat was apprehended about 350 km from Porbandar into Arabian Sea in a sea-air coordinated operation involving Indian Coast Guard ships and Dornier aircraft,” it said.

The ministry said the operation exhibited well-coordinated efforts between ICG, NCB and ATS Gujarat.

It said the Indian Coast Guard, on specific intelligence input from agencies, strategically positioned its ships in the Arabian Sea on March 11.

The ICG also tasked its Dornier aircraft to scan and locate the boat in likely areas.

“After an exhaustive search in the area, the ICG ships, with teams of NCB and ATS Gujarat, arrived at the location and positively identified the boat which was moving suspiciously in the dark,” it said. On being challenged by ICG ships, the boat started evasive manoeuvring, but was deftly chased and forced to stop by ICG ships,” it said.

A team immediately embarked the ship for preliminary checks and investigations.

It was found to be a “Pakistani boat with six crew. Investigation by the joint boarding team and rummaging of the boat revealed approximately 80 kgs of drugs worth approximately Rs 480 crore,” the ministry said.

It said the boat along with the crew has been apprehended and is being brought to Porbandar for further investigation.