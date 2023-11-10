Indian & B’desh Navy strengthen ties through BONGOSAGAR-23

New Delhi: In a display of maritime cooperation and mutual strategic interest, the Indian Navy and Bangladesh Navy successfully concluded the 4th edition of the Bilateral Exercise, BONGOSAGAR-23, and the 5th edition of Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) in the Northern Bay of Bengal from November 7 to 9, 2023.



Ships and aircraft from both navies engaged in joint patrolling activities along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), followed by a series of maritime exercises designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen the existing bonds of cooperation.

The Indian Navy was represented by INS Kuthar, INS Kiltan, and Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) Dornier. On the other side, the Bangladesh Navy was actively involved with ships Abu Bakr, Abu Ubaidah, and MPA. The exercises encompassed a spectrum of activities, including communication drills, surface gun-shoots, tactical manoeuvres, and various other naval exercises, concluding with an impressive steam past.

Notably, CORPAT-23 marked a significant milestone with the inclusion of the maiden Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) drills. Both navies executed a Search and Rescue scenario at sea, demonstrating their preparedness and collaborative capabilities in responding to humanitarian crises. This underscores a commitment to regional stability and the joint effort to address common challenges.

INS Kuthar and INS Kiltan, both indigenously built guided-missile and anti-submarine Corvettes respectively, showcased the technological prowess and maritime capabilities of the Indian Navy. These ships, part of the Eastern Fleet based in Visakhapatnam, operate under the operational command of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.

Regular bilateral exercises and coordinated patrols have played a crucial role in fortifying mutual understanding and cooperation between the Indian Navy and Bangladesh Navy. The joint endeavours underscore the commitment of both nations to regional maritime security and collaborative efforts in ensuring the safety and well-being of the broader maritime community.