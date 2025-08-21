Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: After a successful mission to the International Space Station (ISS), Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on Thursday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during which they discussed his space journey, the vital experiments he undertook in orbit, and Gaganyaan, India's pioneering human spaceflight programme. The meeting took place at South Block in New Delhi, a senior official said. Singh said Group Captain Shukla's journey will inspire the young minds of India. "Delighted to meet Gp Capt Shubanshu Shukla, the first Indian Astronaut, on-board International Space Station. We discussed his inspiring space journey, the vital experiments he undertook in orbit, advances in science and technology, and the road ahead with India's pioneering #Gaganyaan mission. His journey will inspire the young minds of India. The nation is proud of his achievements," he posted on X.

The defence minister also shared some photos of the meeting. During a press conference held here on Thursday, Shukla shared his experience of being part of the recent Axiom-4 Mission and his vision for India's space programme. Shukla said the experience from the ISS mission would be very useful for India's human spaceflight programme, and he learnt a lot in the past year as part of his mission. The Gaganyaan project, formally announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, aims to send a crewed flight of three members to an orbit of 400 km for a 3-day mission in 2027.