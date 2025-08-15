Indian Army’s swift humanitarian response in Cloudburst at Chisoti

KISHTWAR: In a swift and coordinated humanitarian response, the Indian Army, in close synergy with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Civil Administration and State Disaster Response Force, launched an extensive Search and Rescue Operation following a devastating cloudburst at Village Chisoti, Kishtwar. The incident occurred at about 12:45 am along the route of ongoing Machail Mata Yatra causing flash floods and widespread destruction in the area which resulted in casualties of yatris and locals.

On receiving information, rescue columns from Indian Army were immediately mobilized to the affected site. Despite the treacherous terrain, rising water levels, and debris-laden flows, troops moved with urgency to reach stranded civilians and provided lifesaving assistance.