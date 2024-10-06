Chh’garh CM inaugurates military exhibition

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated a grand military exhibition at Science College Ground on October 5. He was warmly welcomed by the Indian Army, who presented him with a jacket in their unique tradition. Shri Sai expressed his excitement as he witnessed the remarkable skills of the armed forces and lauded their capabilities. Responding to the overwhelming public enthusiasm, the Chief Minister announced that the two-day exhibition would be extended by an additional day, now conducted from October 5 to 7. The visiting hours for the exhibition are from 8 am to 10 am and 6 pm to 8 pm daily.

In his address, Chief Minister Shri Sai shared his pride in witnessing the strength, valour, and expertise of India’s brave soldiers. He remarked that seeing even one soldier in uniform is enough to spark patriotism in people’s hearts. He emphasised that the Indian Army is renowned globally for its discipline and efficiency and is regarded as one of the strongest militaries in the world.

Shri Sai also highlighted the army's pivotal role not only in defending the country from external threats but also in maintaining internal security and providing vital assistance during natural disasters. The exhibition features cutting-edge military equipment, including the Bhishma T-90 tank, BMP, L-70, and other advanced weaponry used by the armed forces. Visitors can also enjoy thrilling displays such as para jumping, Khukuri dancing, daredevil motorcycling, and horse riding.

The Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction with the large turnout of young people and families at the exhibition. He encouraged the youth to consider careers in the armed forces, emphasising the Agnipath scheme as a crucial opportunity for aspiring soldiers. Shri Sai also praised the security forces for their recent success against Naxalism in the Abujhmad area of Bastar, where 31 Naxalites were eliminated. Over the last nine months, security forces have achieved significant milestones, neutralising 191 Naxalites. He noted the growing involvement of local youth in Bastar who are joining security forces to fight Naxalism, reflecting a changing landscape in the region.

During the event, Brigadier Shri Aman Anand briefed the Chief Minister on the various tanks and weapons displayed at the exhibition, including a detailed inspection of the T-90 Bhishma tank, one of the main attractions. Shri Sai learned about its capabilities and features with great interest.

The exhibition also showcased modern and heritage military equipment, including advanced drones, rifles, and other weaponry used by the Indian Army in past and present conflicts. Additionally, stalls provided information about support schemes for ex-servicemen, the Agnipath scheme, and Chhattisgarh herbals. Shri Sai toured all the stalls, engaging with army officials and gathering detailed insights into the exhibits on display.

Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Speaker Dr. Raman Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Vijay Sharma, Agriculture Minister Shri Ramvichar Netam, Labour Minister Shri Lakhan Lal Dewangan, Revenue Minister Shri Tankram Verma, MP Shri Brijmohan Agrawal, MLAs Shri Purandar Mishra, Shri Motilal Sahu, Shri Khushwant Singh Saheb, Chief Secretary Shri Amitabh Jain, DGP Shri Ashok Juneja, Lieutenant General Shri Padam Singh Shekhawat, Brigadier Shri Aman Anand (Distinguished Service Medal), Additional Chief Secretary Shri Manoj Kumar Pingua, Colonel Shri Sudeep Bose, Raipur Divisional Commissioner Shri Mahadev Kavre, Collector Dr. Gaurav Singh, SSP Dr. Santosh Singh and a large number of army personnel and civilians were present.