Indian Army’s Special Forces depart for ‘Garud Shakti’ exercise

New Delhi: The Indian Army’s elite Special Forces unit has departed for Indonesia to participate in the 9th edition of the India-Indonesia Joint Special Forces Exercise, ‘Garud Shakti 24.’ Comprising 25 personnel from the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), the Indian contingent will engage with their Indonesian counterparts from November 1-12 in Cijantung, Jakarta, where they will join 40 personnel from the Indonesian Special Forces, Kopassus.

‘Garud Shakti’ is a biennial exercise aimed at enhancing cooperation, interoperability and understanding between the Indian and Indonesian Special Forces. It has steadily evolved into a key event for both nations, underscoring their commitment to regional security and cooperation. In this iteration, both sides will focus on strengthening their military capabilities through an exchange of operational tactics, techniques and procedures. The exercise serves as a foundation for deeper military collaboration, providing an opportunity for both armies to understand each other’s operating protocols and to streamline joint responses to potential security threats in the region.

The two contingents will engage in an array of joint activities, focusing on the complex realm of Special Forces operations. The training involves extensive planning and execution of special operations, emphasising advanced skills essential such as counter-terrorism strikes, close-quarters battle drills and high-risk extraction techniques

in jungle terrain.

Key aspects of the exercise will include an orientation to each other’s specialised weaponry, equipment and recent innovations.