Indian Army’s medical team returning from Turkey’s quake-hit region

New Delhi: The Indian Army’s medical team at Turkey’s Iskenderun region is returning home after providing extensive services to a large number of earthquake-hit people.



India launched ‘Operation Dost’ to extend assistance to Turkey as well as Syria after various parts of the two countries were hit by a devastating earthquake on February 6 that has killed over 30,000 people.

“#IndianArmy Medical Facility at Iskenderun, Hatay, concluded their services amidst gratitude and applause from the locals.

The team of 60 Para Field Hospital will be returning to #India after their selfless efforts in earthquake

affected #Turkey,” the Army tweeted.