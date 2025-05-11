Indian Army’s Air Defence neutralises Pak’s Kamikaze drones over Amritsar

New Delhi/ Amritsar: In the build-up along the Indo-Pak border, Indian Army’s Air Defence (AAD) troops successfully intercepted and destroyed several Pakistani kamikaze drones on Saturday morning that tried to penetrate Indian airspace, Indian Army sources confirmed. At approximately 0500 hours, some Byker YIHA III drones—equipped with high-explosive payloads—were deployed by Pakistani troops across the International Border, apparently hitting inhabited civilian localities in the Amritsar district. The drones were detected nearly immediately after entering Indian Territory, sources from within the defence establishment say, and were engaged within seconds.

“The AAD network, consisting of ground-based radars, electro-optical sensors and rapid reaction air-defence guns, tracked and destroyed the aerial threats with accuracy,” confirmed army sources. There have been no reports of casualties or property damage, since the drones were destroyed in mid-air with no falling debris putting civilians on the ground at risk. Initial estimates indicate that the drone strike was a clear attempt to harm civilians, what officials described as “a new low” in Pakistan’s established trend of provocation. The incident also shows the increasing menace of unmanned aerial systems in cross-border conflicts and the importance of India’s integrated air defence network in countering such new challenges. Security beefed up along the Punjab border, and a high-level investigation is on to review the operational footprint of the failed drone incursion, sources said.