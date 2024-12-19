Indian Army unveils AI incubation centre in B’luru

New Delhi: In a significant stride towards technological advancement of the Army, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi has virtually inaugurated the Indian Army AI Incubation Centre (IAAIIC) in Bengaluru.

The establishment of the IAAIIC reflects the Army’s commitment to adopting innovative technologies and empowering its personnel with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

It aligns with the Army’s vision of technological evolution, aimed at enhancing operational capabilities, building an AI-ready force, and ensuring preparedness for modern security challenges.

The centre, established in collaboration with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), is set to develop cutting-edge data-driven solutions, improving decision-making, operational efficiency, and readiness for AI-driven warfare within the Army. The infrastructure and IT support will be provided by the BEL while the centre will be manned by personnel of the Indian Army.