Indian Army to receive advanced navigation systems, interceptor boats

New Delhi: Indian Army to get more Advanced Land Navigation System (ALNS) Mk-II for Armoured Fighting Vehicles (AFVs) and 22 Interceptor Boats to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard. In a significant move to improve the Indian Army’s navigation capabilities, the DAC approved the procurement.



The ALNS Mk-II is designed to be spoof-proof and incorporates high levels of encryption to ensure secure and accurate navigation. The system is compatible with the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS, NavIC), as well as the GPS and Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS).Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), based in Chennai, will supply this equipment under the Buy Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) category.The DAC also approved the procurement of 22 interceptor boats to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard. These state-of-the-art boats are equipped for quick interception and shallow-water operations in territorial waters. They will be crucial in coastal surveillance, patrolling, search and rescue operations.

These approvals mark a significant step towards modernising India’s defence infrastructure and ensuring the armed forces are equipped with the latest technology to address contemporary security challenges. Defence minister Rajnath Singh convened the meeting and DAC granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for procuring advanced systems and equipment.