Indian Army to host military wargame with African nations

New Delhi: The Indian Army will hold a nine-day mega military exercise with militaries of over 20 African countries from March 21 in Pune with an aim to significantly boost overall cooperation, amid China’s persistent efforts to expand its strategic influence in the continent.



Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande will also host an ‘India-Africa Chiefs Conclave’ on March 28, a day before the military exercise comes to an end, and an exhibition of indigenously-developed military platforms will be organised on March 29 by the

Indian industry to showcase the country’s defence manufacturing capabilities to the visiting delegates, senior Army officials said on Friday.

They said new generation equipment manufactured in India will be showcased at the exercise to give a feel of their efficacy to the troops of the participating nations. “The first India-Africa Chiefs Conclave will be a landmark event and it will provide a fillip to the cooperation between the Indian Army and the armies of African nations,” an official said.

Army chiefs of 10 African countries have confirmed their participation at the conclave while military heads of 12 nations will send their representatives, the officials said.

The army chiefs of Congo, Niger, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Uganda, Seychelles, Gambia, Tanzania and Kenya are attending the conclave.

The officials said 22 countries have confirmed their participation at the military exercise out of which nine of them will send their personnel while the remaining ones will be represented by their observers. The nine countries will send a total of 78 personnel, they said.

The countries which are sending their personnel are Ethiopia (5), Ghana (10), Kenya (5), Lesotho (10), Niger (12), Seychelles (10), Tanzania (6), Uganda (10) and Zambia (10)

The officials said India has also decided to increase the number of courses for African nations to 450 from the current year which would be almost double compared to

last year.

The courses include various skill-building modules and tailor-made capsules decided according to requirement.