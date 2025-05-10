Indian army thwarts Pakistani drone attack along western border

New Delhi: The Indian Army was successful in thwarting a Pakistani drone attack in the early hours on Saturday, demonstrating India’s robust air defence systems in the wake of Pakistan’s blatant escalation along India’s western borders, the Indian Army stated. Taking to X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) stated that Pakistan has been continuing to escalate the situation with drone strikes and munitions, noting that at around 5 AM, several “enemy armed drones” were spotted over Khasa Cantontment in Punjab’s Amritsar, which were destroyed by the air defence units.

The ADG PI also noted that the successful retaliation by the Indian armed forces was also under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in the early hours of Wednesday, during which the armed forces neutralised nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. “OPERATION SINDOOR…Pakistan’s blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders. In one such incident, today at approximately 5 AM, Multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar. The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defence units. Pakistan’s blatant attempt to violate India’s sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable. Indian Army will thwart enemy designs,” the Army stated.

Earlier, fragments and debris of an unidentified projectile were recovered from a field in Mughlani Kot Village in Punjab’s Amritsar on Saturday morning, in the wake of Pakistan’s blatant drone attacks against civilians across several locations in India. Visuals from the site show fragments of the object in an agricultural field, with the surrounding area burnt. Fragments and debris of unidentified projectiles were also recovered by the locals in Rajasthan’s Barmer on Saturday. Residents of Baldev Nagar, an area near Uttarlai Air Force Station and Jalipa Military Station in Barmer, witnessed the aftermath of the Pakistani attack that was successfully neutralised by Indian security forces in the early hours of the morning.

However, there is still no official confirmation from authorities regarding the whereabouts of the unidentified projectile. Meanwhile, four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of Saturday, sources told media reporters, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate. India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control.