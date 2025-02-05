Indian Army signs MoU with IIT Guwahati

Kolkata: The Eastern Command of the Indian Army has announced that its Gajraj Corps has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Guwahati for research, design and fabrication of Epoxy bamboo-based composites as replacement of traditional building materials used in construction of bunkers in high altitude areas.

An issued statement read that the project will culminate in the construction of multiple defence works in high-altitude terrain for field trials where they will be subjected to small arms fire and endure an entire weather cycle. The fabricated panels will provide the same level of protection, albeit with reduced weight, which will decrease the time and effort required for ferrying supplies, ultimately enhancing force preservation.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Major General Rohin Bawa, GOC, Red Horns Division and Prof Devendra Jalihal, director, IIT Guwahati. This is expected to strengthen the Indian Army's capabilities. It marks a

significant step towards innovation and collaboration, setting new standards for cooperation between government R&D institutions and military educational bodies to drive technological progress.

At the ceremony, the General Officer highlighted the Indian Army’s efforts to integrate niche technologies, emphasising the importance of the MoU in developing deployable solutions for the operational area. He highlighted the collaborative role of academia, industry, researchers, and start-ups in fostering a whole-of-nation approach and expressed confidence that this partnership will contribute to ground-breaking achievements and support the nation's ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative."