Indian Army promotes Boccia sports

New Delhi: The 7th Boccia National Championship was conducted from February 28 to March 4 at the Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre, Delhi Cantonment.



As a sport, Boccia is predominantly played by athletes with cerebral palsy but has now expanded to include athletes with other disabilities that affect players motor skills. At Paralympic level, Boccia is one of only two sports which do not have an Olympic counterpart.

The Army has taken lead in promoting Boccia, a memorandum of understanding has been signed between Mission Olympics Wing of the Indian Army and Paralympics Committee of India for promoting Paralympics movement in India and providing a platform for transition of specially abled Army soldiers into para-athletes.