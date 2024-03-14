Indian Army organises ‘Bharat Shakti’ exercise

pokhran: Exercise Bharat Shakti, a tri-services fire & manoeuvre exercise was organised under the aegis of the Indian Army.



The synergised demonstration of indigenous defence capabilities during the exercise at Pokhran, Rajasthan on 12th March 2024 is a testimony to its commitment towards modernisation through indigenisation. The exercise ‘Bharat Shakti’ had on display an array of indigenous weapon systems and platforms as a demonstration of the prowess of rising Bharat, premised on the Nation’s Atmanirbharata initiative. Bharat Shakti – not only displayed the indigenous defence capability of the Armed Forces, but also displayed the integration and jointness that is being achieved in various aspects like communications, training, inter-operability and logistics.

For this live fire demonstration, the efforts by the Indian Army, being the lead service are visible.