Indian Army organises a memorial lecture

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army organised the inaugural ‘General SF Rodrigues Memorial Lecture’ in Manekshaw Centre on Tuesday, in memory of Late General Sunith Francis Rodrigues, the former Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) and Governor of Punjab on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

The lecture was attended by General Manoj Pande, the Chief of the Army Staff who delivered the keynote address and other senior serving and veteran officers of the Indian Army.

The forum started with Memoirs of the former COAS followed by a lecture on ‘Changing Character of War and Firepower’ delivered by Lieutenant General Raj Shukla (Retired), former General Officer Commanding in Chief, Army Training Command (ARTRAC).

General SF Rodrigues was born in 1933 in Mumbai and did his schooling at St Xavier’s School.

He joined the first course in the Joint Services Wing in 1949 and was commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery (9 Field Regiment) on 28th December 1952. The General Officer served in various Field and Self-Propelled Artillery units and subsequently became an Artillery Aviation Pilot in 1960, wherein he actively participated in the 1962 and

1965 wars.