Indian Army launches ‘Operation Brahma’ to aid Myanmar victims

New Delhi: In a swift and decisive humanitarian response, the Indian Army has launched ‘Operation Brahma’ to provide critical medical assistance to Myanmar following the devastating earthquake that struck the country on Friday.

A 118-member team from the elite Shatrujeet Brigade Medical Responders, led by Lieutenant Colonel Jagneet Gill, is set to fly to Myanmar with essential medical equipment and supplies, army officials informed on Saturday. The Airborne Angels Task Force, trained in advanced trauma care and emergency medical response, will set up a 60-bed Medical Treatment Centre in the affected region. This facility will offer trauma care, emergency surgeries, and essential medical services, reinforcing the overstretched local healthcare system, they informed.

The relief effort is a testament to India’s commitment to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. As a responsible regional power, India has consistently extended aid to its neighbors in times of crisis, reinforcing its position as a first responder in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in coordination with the Myanmar government, has facilitated the deployment of medical personnel and equipment. This mission not only underscores India’s strategic and diplomatic outreach but also strengthens the bilateral relations between the two nations.

Medical relief on the ground

Given the severity of injuries sustained by victims and the damage to medical infrastructure, the Indian Army’s medical team will provide immediate and specialized care to those in need. The facility will be capable of handling:

• Trauma cases resulting from collapsed buildings and debris.

• Emergency surgeries for life-threatening injuries.

• Basic medical care for displaced individuals suffering from dehydration, infections, and other health concerns.

The Indian Army’s experience in disaster response—evident in previous missions such as relief efforts in Nepal (2015 earthquake) and Turkey (2023 earthquake)—positions it well to deliver timely and effective medical assistance.

India’s role as a regional first responder

This deployment reinforces India’s role as a trusted regional partner in disaster relief. In recent years, India has actively participated in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) missions, demonstrating its commitment to stability and cooperation in the region.

As the Shatrujeet Brigade’s medical team prepares to embark on its mission, India once again showcases its unwavering support for nations in distress.

The swift response to Myanmar’s crisis reflects not just military readiness but also a deep-seated ethos of compassion and solidarity in the face of adversity.