Indian Army honours young achievers in Manipur

KOHIMA: Indian Army felicitated outstanding young achievers of the state of Manipur Super-50 programme in an event held in Bishnupur. The event was attended by Lourenbam Bikram, IAS, DC Bishnupur, and S Ravi Kumar, IPS, SP Bishnupur alongwith senior Army officers.

Among those felicitated were six bright students from the Manipur Super-50 classes who successfully cleared the JEE mains examination 2024. In addition four Wushu players who achieved accolades at the state and national levels were also felicitated. The event commenced with the acknowledgment of efforts of the students, teachers and their families by Manipur Super-50 classes.

The felicitation ceremony underscored the Indian Army’s commitment to empowering and motivating the youth of Bishnupur.