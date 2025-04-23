Indian Army, GSV unveil prog on logistics policy

Vadodara: In a strategic initiative to synchronize defence logistics with the nation’s ambitious infrastructure plans, the Indian Army in association with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV), Vadodara, has initiated a five-day Executive Training Programme on the PM Gati Shakti – National Master Plan and the National Logistics Policy.

The programme, being conducted from April 21 to 25, is specifically designed for senior and mid-level officers of the Indian Army engaged in logistics and infrastructure management.

Unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13, 2021, PM Gati Shakti plan is a Rs 111 lakh crore (about $1.5 trillion) programme aimed at transforming India’s infrastructure planning.

The training project is one among a series under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered into on September 9, last year, by the Indian Army and GSV.

The first session featured keynotes by Major General Mohit Trivedi, Additional Director General, Operational Logistics of Indian Army, and Prof. Manoj Chaudhary, Vice Chancellor of GSV. Both of them stressed the importance of using modern infrastructure planning tools in strengthening the operational preparedness of the Indian Army.