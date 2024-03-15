Indian Army deploys first squadron of Apache helicopters

New Delhi: The Indian Army raised its first squadron of Apache attack helicopters in Rajasthan on Friday seeking to support ground operations in the western sector, officials said.

Sources said the squadron has been raised in Jodhpur.

The Indian Army raised its first squadron of Apache attack helicopters today in the presence of Army Aviation Corps’ Director General, Lt Gen Ajay Suri, officials said.

The squadron will support ground operations in the western sector, they added.