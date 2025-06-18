Indian Army contingent departs for France for joint military exercise

New Delhi: The Indian Army contingent departed today to participate in 8th edition of the biennial India-French Joint Military Exercise ‘Shakti’. The exercise will be conducted at Camp Larzac, La Cavalerie, France from June 18 to July 1.

The Indian contingent comprising of 90 personnel is being represented primarily by a Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles besides personnel from other arms and services. The French contingent comprising of 90 personnel will be represented by

personnel from the 13th Foreign Legion Half- Brigade (13th DBLE).