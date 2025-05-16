Indian Army confirms de-escalation amid ceasefire deadline claim

New Delhi: Even as the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan reaffirmed their ceasefire understanding on May 10, Islamabad on Thursday claimed the agreement had been extended until Sunday ( May 18). However, in a statement, the Indian Army clarified, “Further to the understanding between the two DGMOs on 10th of May 2025, it has been decided to continue the confidence-building measures so as to reduce the alertness level.”

‘Operation Sindoor’ marked a decisive shift in India’s strategic posture. More than retaliation, it was a calibrated show of force, reasserting India’s red lines and showcasing its growing reliance on indigenous defence capabilities. The operation followed a coordinated aerial strike by Pakistan on the night of May 7–8, targeting strategic locations including Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, and Bhuj. The offensive employed a mix of drones, missiles, and UAVs, many of them Chinese and Turkish in origin.

India’s swift and effective neutralisation of these threats relied on its Integrated Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Grid and the tri-service Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS). These systems enabled real-time surveillance and interception, integrating both legacy platforms like the Pechora and OSA-AK, and indigenous assets such as the Akash missile system. Notably, the Akash’s ECCM capabilities proved vital amid intense electronic warfare. India’s counteroffensive began in the early hours of May 8, with precision strikes targeting Pakistani air defence assets in Lahore, Noor Khan, and Rahimyar Khan. Loitering munitions — autonomous kamikaze drones — were used to surgically eliminate high-value targets, with zero collateral damage. No Indian assets were lost.

Pakistan’s retaliatory attempt on May 9–10 met a similar fate. Indian air defence systems intercepted multiple threats, including PL-15 missiles and Turkish-made UAVs. Recovered debris confirmed their origin and hostile intent.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) played a pivotal role, providing real-time satellite intelligence and enhancing situational awareness throughout the operation.

While diplomatic channels remain engaged in de-escalation, Operation Sindoor signals a doctrinal shift. India’s military posture is no longer reactive, but preemptively assertive — anchored in indigenous capability and strategic clarity.

The DGMOs’ dialogue may have sought stability, but India reinforced deterrence through decisive, coordinated action on the ground.