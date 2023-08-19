Indian Army conducts quiz on 25th year of Kargil War

NEW DELHI: In a momentous stride towards fostering knowledge and empowering the youth, the Indian Army proudly unveiled ‘Battle of Minds’ - Indian Army Quiz 2023 along with its captivating logo, on Friday at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment. To announce the commencement of 25th year of Kargil Vijay Divas celebrations, the quiz competition celebrates the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the Kargil War.

The event was attended by Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, Vice Chief of the Army Staff. The logo for the quiz competition was unveiled by Mrs Archana Pande, President AWWA. Param Vir Chakra Awardees Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retired) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar were

also present.