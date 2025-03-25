Indian Army conducts over 350 cataract surgeries in five-day medical camp

Bagdogra: The Indian Army successfully conducted a high-end eye surgical camp at 158 Base Hospital in Bagdogra, West Bengal, from March 20 to 24, 2025.

The initiative provided advanced ophthalmic care to ex-servicemen and their dependents, reaffirming the military’s commitment to veterans’ well-being.

During the five-day camp, a total of 1,752 ex-servicemen and their family members were screened for various ophthalmic conditions, including cataracts.

A specialised medical team from Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi; Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt; and Command Hospital, Lucknow, performed over 350 cataract surgeries using state-of-the-art equipment and high-quality lenses.

Additionally, more than 500 high-standard eyeglasses were distributed free of cost to beneficiaries.

The use of advanced technology and superior medical resources ensured that patients received top-tier treatment, reinforcing the Ministry of Defence’s commitment to providing quality healthcare under the leadership of defence minister Rajnath Singh.

A key highlight of the camp was the treatment of ophthalmic patients from Nepal. A total of 17 ex-servicemen and their dependents from Nepal were screened, with several undergoing cataract surgeries at no cost.

The initiative was led by Brigadier Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Head of the Ophthalmology Department at Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi.

Brigadier Mishra, an accomplished ophthalmic surgeon with over one lakh successful surgeries

in cataract, vitreoretinal, refractive, and glaucoma

procedures, emphasised the importance of bringing world-class eye care to the doorstep of veterans.

He noted that the camp benefited ex-servicemen from West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and even Nepal, ensuring they received necessary treatment without the burden of long-distance travel.

The camp was organised under the directives of defence minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of the Army

Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, following a request from West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose.

The initiative underscores the unwavering commitment of the Indian Army to providing high-quality medical care to its veterans, particularly in the eastern sector.

This effort also highlighted the collaboration between military and state leadership, especially the Trishakti Corps, in enhancing healthcare accessibility for former soldiers.

The successful execution of the medical camp serves as a testament to

the Indian Army’s dedication to the well-being of those who have served the nation with valour.