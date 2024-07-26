Indian Army commemorates Kargil triumph with moving tributes

Dras (Ladakh): The Indian Army on Thursday initiated the final two-day event of the “Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti Varsh” celebrations in Dras of Ladakh, marking the 25th anniversary of the triumph in the Kargil War. This event further marks a heartfelt tribute to the valor and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces during the conflict of 1999, which has been honored throughout the year with numerous events across India.



The proceedings were attended by senior military officers, recipients of Gallantry Awards, veterans, and the families of soldiers who displayed ultimate valor during the war. The day’s main highlights were the Battle Reminiscence at Lamochen View Point, a Vijay Bhoj feast, and the poignant Shaurya Sandhya ceremony. At Lamochen View Point, a special tribute was organised to honor the heroes of the Kargil War. The event featured a microlight aircraft demonstration and an audio-visual presentation that vividly reenacted the battles fought in the region.

Against the backdrop of the very mountains where these battles took place, the presentation served as a powerful testament to the soldiers’ bravery and the daunting challenges they overcame. Personal narratives from war heroes added a human touch, showcasing the indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment of the soldiers. General VP Malik (Retd.), along with other distinguished awardees, was the Chief Guest, paying homage to the fallen heroes and their families.

The Gauravmayi Sanskriti function was a vibrant platform that celebrated the bravery of the soldiers and their families. It highlighted the rich cultural tapestry of Ladakh and the entire nation, reflecting India’s diverse culture, national spirit, and deep-rooted patriotism. General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, and Sunita Dwivedi, President of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), were present, engaging with gallantry award winners, bravehearts, and the families of soldiers who had made the ultimate sacrifice during the Kargil War 25 years ago. The event also included interactions with students from Ladakh and NCC cadets, fostering a sense of national pride and unity.

Later in the evening, the Shaurya Sandhya Samaroh at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras commenced with a touching performance by the Tri-Services Fusion Band, followed by prayers for the brave soldiers led by religious leaders from various faiths. The lighting of lamps at the Veer Bhoomi paid a solemn tribute to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during Operation Vijay. This ceremony, attended by civilian and military dignitaries, Veer Naris, Veer Matas, and war heroes of Kargil, was a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made for the nation. General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, and the COAS were present, underscoring the collective dedication to the nation’s security and sovereignty.

The Indian Army expressed profound gratitude to all participants and the citizens of India for their unwavering support and patriotism. The events in Dras not only remembered the bravery of the soldiers but also reaffirmed the collective commitment to the nation’s security and sovereignty.