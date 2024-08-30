Indian Army aids Gujarat flood relief

Vadodara: In response to severe flooding across multiple districts in Gujarat, the Indian Army has mobilised resources to support relief efforts. Following a request from the Gujarat state government, six columns of the Indian Army are conducting rescue operations in the most affected areas. Among the many affected, 87-year-old Usha from Akota, Vadodara, was trapped in her home for over 24 hours with rising water levels and no access to medical help. An SOS was sent to the Indian Army, which responded promptly. Usha was evacuated on a stretcher through waterlogged areas for nearly 1.5 km and was subsequently provided with an ambulance and

medical attention.