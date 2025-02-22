Indian Army accelerates air defence modernisation

New Delhi: The Indian Army is swiftly modernising its air defence systems to bolster national security in response to the growing threat posed by drones and unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

Embracing automation, artificial intelligence, and precision weaponry, the Army is adopting a multi-layered defence strategy to address these emerging challenges. Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D’Cunha, Director General of the Army Air Defence (AAD), highlighted the importance of indigenous innovation and expedited procurement cycles to maintain strategic superiority. “You can’t take five years to finalise a system and seven years for induction,” he asserted, underscoring that achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing necessitates a robust domestic ecosystem supported by significant investments in research and development.

The Army’s modernisation efforts focus on integrating radar, electro-optical, and acoustic detection systems alongside both soft-kill and hard-kill countermeasures. A major component of this initiative is improving detection capabilities. The Army is acquiring advanced radar systems, such as the Low-Level Light Weight (LLL) radar, designed to detect drones with minuscule radar cross-sections. By increasing the density of these radars, the Army aims to enhance real-time tracking and identification of airborne threats. AI-driven profiling systems are also being developed to differentiate between friendly and hostile drones, ensuring precise threat assessment.

The Army is adopting a layered defence approach to neutralise aerial threats effectively. Initial disruption tactics include jamming and cyber takeover techniques, though General D’Cunha acknowledged that cyber warfare demands further advancements. Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs), such as high-powered lasers and microwave-based systems, are emerging as critical elements of India’s counter-drone strategy. “A laser with a range of one kilometre is already in operation, and we have recently issued an RFP for additional systems after validating their effectiveness,” he revealed.

Missile-based systems also play a crucial role in air defence modernisation. The Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM), Akash, and Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) programmes are progressing rapidly. The Akash weapon system has already demonstrated its effectiveness, leading to its procurement by Armenia and growing interest from the Philippines. Additionally, the Army is working on a specialised “drone kill system” under the MAPE 2 project, incorporating guided and unguided rockets and vehicle-mounted counter-drone solutions.

Gun-based air defence systems are also making a comeback. “Guns are back in fashion, and fortunately, the Indian Army had taken a decision to sustain them for very good reasons,” General D’Cunha remarked. The Army has modernised its vintage L-70 anti-aircraft guns with pre-fragmented, programmable ammunition, significantly enhancing their lethality. “One round of SMART ammunition is equivalent to 17 rounds of high-explosive shells—just consider the logistics,” he added. Procurement plans for a new generation of 40mm fragmentation systems are also in place to further bolster gun-based air defence capabilities.

India’s focus on indigenous innovation is driven by multiple factors, including the increasing use of drones, jammers, and cyber warfare tactics by adversaries. Recent conflicts, such as the Ukraine war and the 2019 Saudi Aramco attack, have demonstrated the devastating impact of drone warfare. The 2021 Jammu Air Force base attack further underscored the urgency for robust counter-drone capabilities.

While the Indian Air Force (IAF) oversees overall air defence, the Army is reinforcing its role in protecting critical ground assets from low-altitude threats. A decentralised decision-making approach is being adopted to ensure swift responses to aerial incursions.

India aims to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers by investing in indigenous systems like the Akash missile, DEWs, and drone kill technologies under the MAPE 2 project. With escalating border tensions and adversaries upgrading their aerial warfare capabilities, securing India’s airspace remains a top priority.

By enhancing surveillance, detection, and rapid response mechanisms, the Indian Army is positioning itself to maintain strategic superiority. The modernisation of India’s air defence is a collaborative effort between the military, industry, and policymakers. Officials believe that these advancements will reinforce India’s position as a formidable force against emerging threats, ensuring long-term national security.