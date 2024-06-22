Indian Armed Forces unite in celebration of Yoga for health and harmony

New Delhi: In a synchronised celebration of health and harmony, the Indian Armed Forces observed the 10th International Yoga Day on Friday with widespread participation across the nation and beyond. The theme for this year, “Yoga for Self and Society,” was at the heart of the celebrations, emphasising the importance of physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.



The Indian Army’s celebrations spanned the length and breadth of the country, from the Siachen Glacier in Ladakh to the coastal areas of Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff, graced the event in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. At the same time, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, led the yoga session in the national capital.

The Army’s contingents in United Nations Missions worldwide also observed the day, engaging local populations enthusiastically.

Whereas, the Indian Navy’s Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, was present at the celebrations of International Yoga Day in the national capital. The celebration of the navy also included yoga sessions onboard ships and at shore establishments. Naval personnel, defence civilians, family members, and trainees from friendly foreign navies, participated in Common Yoga Protocol sessions. Indian Naval Warships stationed across the Indian Ocean Region and the Western Pacific Ocean conducted yoga sessions in foreign ports, spreading the benefits of yoga globally.

In the lead-up to International Yoga Day, the armed forces organised daily yoga sessions, quizzes, competitions, and lectures to promote yoga as a way of life.

The Navy Welfare and Wellness Association conducted special programmes for women and families, aiming to integrate yoga into their daily routines.

The armed forces’ commitment to yoga reflects a dedication to the health and harmony of their personnel and their families, both at home and abroad.

The 2024 celebrations marked a decade of global recognition of yoga, showcasing the Indian military’s dedication to spreading awareness about the wellness and good health that yoga promotes.