Indian Armed Forces to boost border security with Electronic Warfare systems

New Delhi: In a significant development aimed at fortifying India’s defence capabilities, Hyderabad-based Unistring Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (UTS) is set to supply the Indian Armed Forces with cutting-edge, indigenously developed Electronic Warfare (EW) payloads.

Fully designed and developed within India, these EW systems represent a leap in self-reliant defence manufacturing, promising to strengthen India’s control over its northern borders, especially in the volatile northeast region of Manipur.

This decision is part of a broader initiative by the Indian Armed Forces, which has commenced a pilot program in electronic warfare data management. The program is designed to determine critical requirements, allowing the military to swiftly reprogram EW systems directly on the battlefield. These payloads, crafted by UTS, embody the government’s ongoing “Make in India” initiative and aim to provide India with an edge in real-time, responsive electronic warfare capabilities.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has intensified its focus on expanding EW capabilities through projects such as the Rs. 3,000-crore Himshakti EW systems for mountainous terrains and the Shakti systems tailored for Navy warships. This enhancement is supported by the recent allocation of Rs. 1 lakh crore for domestic defence procurement in the fiscal year 2023-24, underscoring a strategic push for indigenous innovation in defence. Additionally, acquiring advanced MQ-9B drones from the United States has further strengthened surveillance capabilities, enhancing the military’s situational awareness and response agility.

UTS recently showcased its EW payloads at the East Tech 2024 event held in Kolkata. This expo was organised in partnership with the Eastern Command of the Indian Army and the CII Eastern Region Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. East Tech 2024 was a premier platform for UTS and other industry stakeholders to exhibit their latest technological advancements to defence leaders and experts, promoting collaborative efforts to drive innovation in India’s defence sector.

While talking Nagendra Babu Samineni, Managing Director of UTS, expressed the company’s vision for enhancing India’s defence capabilities through localised solutions. “Unistring Tech Solutions has always embraced the mission of ‘Design for the World’ while remaining deeply committed to advancing India’s defence capabilities through local innovation,” said Samineni.

Electronic Warfare, encompassing the use of electromagnetic and directed energy to dominate the electromagnetic spectrum, has become critical across land, air, sea, and space operations.