Indian armed forces forced Pakistan to kneel: CM Dhami

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Sunday that the Indian armed forces, with their indomitable courage, valour and strategy, forced Pakistan to kneel.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the Harbansh Kapoor Memorial Community Hall at the Garhi Cantt here in the memory of the late BJP MLA, Dhami said, "Our armed forces have given a befitting reply to the Pahalgam terror attack and completely destroyed the terrorist hideouts located in Pakistan. The Indian Army has given a befitting reply to the nefarious activities of the enemy."

The current MLA of the constituency and the late MLA’s widow Savita Kapoor was also present on the occasion.

The chief minister said that due to the strong leadership and clear policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strong action has been taken against terrorism.

"The central government follows the policy of ‘nation first’. For us, the nation is first," he said.

Dhami said that in the last three years, more than 23000 youths have been given government jobs and this process will continue uninterrupted in the future as well.