Indian all-party delegation embarks on diplomatic mission to Kuwait amid global security push

New Delhi: A high-level Indian delegation comprising leaders from across the political spectrum will depart for Kuwait on Monday for a two-day diplomatic visit aimed at bolstering bilateral ties and reinforcing a united stance against global terrorism. Led by Baijayant Jay Panda, a Lok Sabha and former Rajya Sabha member, the delegation seeks to underscore India’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism while deepening strategic engagement with Kuwait.

The delegation, which includes serving parliamentarians, veteran policymakers, and diplomats, represents a rare convergence of political voices on national security and international cooperation. Among the prominent members are another Lok Sabha member of BJP and Chairman of the Committee on Communications and Information Technology Nishikant Dubey; S Phangnon Konyak, the first woman from Nagaland elected to the Rajya Sabha; and Rekha Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP and former Chairperson of the National Commission for Women. The group also features Asaduddin Owaisi, Lok Sabha MP and President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen; Satnam Singh Sandhu, Rajya Sabha MP and Chancellor of Chandigarh University; Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Union Health Minister and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir; and Harsh Vardhan Shringla, former Foreign Secretary and seasoned diplomat.

During their visit, the delegation is scheduled to hold high-level discussions with Kuwaiti government officials, engaging on issues ranging from counterterrorism strategies to economic collaboration. Parallel dialogues with civil society leaders, media representatives, academics, and the 1-million-strong Indian diaspora in Kuwait are also planned, reflecting New Delhi’s multifaceted approach to diplomacy.

Analysts view the visit as a strategic move to amplify India’s role as a consensus-builder in global security frameworks while addressing shared concerns over extremism. The inclusion of leaders from diverse ideological backgrounds, including prominent opposition figures, signals India’s intent to project political unity on the international stage.

Kuwait, a key Gulf partner and home to a significant Indian expatriate community, has increasingly collaborated with New Delhi on security and counter-radicalisation initiatives in recent years. The delegation’s agenda is expected to build on existing partnerships, with a focus on intelligence-sharing mechanisms, deradicalisation programs, and multilateral cooperation.

Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla emphasised the visit’s broader implications: “This is not just about bilateral relations—it’s about demonstrating that India’s resolve against terrorism transcends political divides. Our unified voice strengthens our global advocacy.”

The trip follows India’s renewed diplomatic outreach in West Asia, where it has sought to balance energy security interests with counterterrorism imperatives. As New Delhi prepares to host the G20 Summit later this year, observers note that such cross-party initiatives could serve as a template for consensus-driven foreign policy.

With the delegation’s return slated for May 27, the outcomes of these discussions are anticipated to shape the next phase of India-Kuwait collaboration, potentially paving the way for joint initiatives in cybersecurity, maritime security, and community-driven counter-extremism efforts.