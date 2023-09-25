India working on joint military doctrines
New Delhi: India is in the process of formulating joint military doctrines in sync with its efforts to enhance synergy among the three services and other key wings of the defence establishment to effectively deal with future security challenges, officials said on Monday.
The defence ministry has already been working on an ambitious plan on theaterisation process to ensure jointness among the three services.
Various aspects relating to the joint doctrines were brainstormed at a conference on September 22.
