‘India won’t accept power through undemocratic means’

Mumbai: Union minister Pralhad Joshi has hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on his mention of “Gen-Z” in context of “saving” the Constitution and democracy, saying he is driven by desperation and asserted India would never accept power gained through undemocratic means.

The BJP leader, who hails from Karnataka, dismissed as “nonsense” Gandhi’s latest vote rigging allegations in an Assembly seat in the southern state.

The Congress MP on Thursday alleged names were deleted through software manipulation and fake applications in the Aland Assembly seat in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district in 2023. He cited details of alleged attempts to delete 6,018 votes in Aland in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly polls.

Joshi described Gandhi’s repeated allegations of “vote chori” (theft) as baseless and confusing, and challenged him to prove his latest charge.

“Such a deletion (in voter list) can’t just happen. No one can delete your name (without following due process). A police complaint (in this regard) has been verified,” the Union minister noted while talking to news agency on Thursday.

Joshi questioned the Congress party’s silence on a Karnataka High Court ruling on election in the Malur Assembly constituency in Kolar district.

The Karnataka HC on Tuesday set aside the election of Congress legislator K Y Nanjegowda, representing Malur, ordering a recount of votes polled in the 2023 Assembly elections.

The verdict came from a bench, which was hearing an election petition filed by BJP’s KS Manjunath Gowda, who had lost to Nanjegowda.

“Why didn’t Gandhi address this issue’. If he (Congress) wins in Telangana, everything is fine EVMs are perfect, the Election Commission is perfect. But when he loses in state elections, everything is wrong. When he won in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, all was well. What is he trying to say? I don’t understand,” Joshi remarked.

Referring to the mention of Gen-Z, a much talked about term after the recent unrest in Nepal, in a post by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Joshi emphasized India has a well-functioning electoral system, and if voters do not choose Gandhi’s party, it is no one’s fault.

The minister took exception to Gandhi’s purported comparison of India with countries like Nepal and Sri Lanka, which have seen a change in government after massive protests, mainly led by youngsters, calling such comparisons inappropriate.

“The nation’s youth, the nation’s students, the nation’s Gen Z, will defend the Constitution, protect democracy, and stop vote theft. I always stand with them,” Gandhi wrote.