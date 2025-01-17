India will reclaim its ‘Golden Bird’ status through entrepreneurship: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India would once again become the golden bird through entrepreneurship.

Addressing the 7th edition of his initiative, Regional Industry Conclave for industrial growth in the state, CM Yadav said that when Modi’s government came to power in 2014, India faced severe economic challenges, ranking as the 11th economy. However, recognizing the country’s inherent strengths and endless possibilities, India has rapidly advanced with modern technology.

“Similarly, Madhya Pradesh is also undergoing rapid development. “Our Madhya Pradesh is a family of 9 crore people, and within the next 5 years, we are aiming to double our GDP,” CM Yadav added.

He emphasized that industrialists exemplify the values of India’s ancient culture of Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah. Just like a warrior sacrifices for the country, industrialists uplift entire families. “If we all perform our duties well, the welfare of all will be ensured, and the country will progress,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister further highlighted that the state’s industrial policy promotes business through simplicity and ease, ensuring an industry-friendly environment with no labour-related issues. Special incentives are provided in sectors like tourism, IT, and ready-made garments, where up to 200% assistance is offered.

He also mentioned that each youth in the state would get employment opportunities based on their skills and qualifications. Over the past few years, six RICs have been held, attracting more than Rs 4 lakh crore in investments and creating job opportunities for 3 lakh people. The state is also promoting entrepreneurship and start-ups, with a Global Investors Summit scheduled for 24-25 February, he also said.

The CM elaborated that development goes beyond just infrastructure—it is about the overall welfare of all sections of society. The government is committed to uplifting the poor, youth, farmers and women, in line with the vision of PM Modi.

Industry leaders, including those from the coal, energy, and steel sectors, expressed strong interest in investing in Shahdol. Notable proposals were presented by industry representatives such as Torrent Power Limited, Ramanik Power, and Reliance Energy, with investments in thermal power plants and renewable energy projects. Key investment areas were focused on at the conclave, are Energy and Power -investment in

thermal and renewable energy projects, including a 1,000 MW thermal plant and several solar energy projects; Mining and Minerals -opportunities for growth in mining, especially coal-based energy production in the region; and Start-ups and MSMEs -the state government is fostering the growth of MSMEs and start-ups, with numerous schemes to support entrepreneurs.