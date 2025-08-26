India will never compromise on interests of farmers: Union minister Chouhan

Bhopal: Amid the imposition of tariffs by the US on Indian goods, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said the country resisted demands to allow the import of agricultural produce in the interest of farmers.

He said the new Bharat has decided in the national interest and won’t compromise on the interests of farmers and fishermen.

“The world (read US) said you agree with us. They wanted us to open our doors for their agricultural produce. They farm on hectares of land with GM seeds and get subsidies. Our small farmers couldn’t have withstood the competition,” Chouhan said while addressing the 12th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research.

He said no agreement will be signed against the country’s interest.

“They (the US) thought we would be scared. But this is today’s Bharat, which is brimming with confidence,” Chouhan added.

The relations between New Delhi and Washington are on a downturn after US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duties, for India’s purchase of Russian crude oil.

Chouhan said PM Narendra Modi has appealed to 144 crore people of the country to buy indigenous goods for their daily use, which will generate employment opportunities and strengthen the economy.

He also slammed the mentality of praising imported goods.

Chouhan said India has immense talent and a strong workforce. “The country had a Pushpak aerial vehicle, which is mentioned (in Ramayana),” he added.