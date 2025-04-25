India will join five-trillion-dollar club in two years, says Union minister Khattar

Chandigarh: Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday that the vision of a developed India by 2047, set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be realised with the cooperation of all sections of society. In the next two years, India will join the five-trillion-dollar club, he added.

The Union minister made the remarks while addressing as the chief guest the international conference “Vision-2047: Prosperous and Great India”, organised by Swadeshi Jagran Manch in New Delhi.

He said that in 2047, India will complete 100 years of independence. Prime Minister Modi has set the goal that India should stand among developed nations by then. Historically, India has been a global leader. For a country to be considered developed, not just economic progress, but also its cultural heritage, values, level of education, and global behaviour matter significantly.

“While the country’s population is large, the world believes it may hinder growth. However, India’s substantial working-age population (18–64 years) will be the key to realising the dream of a developed nation,” he added.

Khattar mentioned that new schemes are being implemented along with existing governance systems, with emphasis being placed on technology, economy, and cultural values.

A major transformation has been made in education with the implementation of the New Education Policy-2020.

Incidentally, when the policy was being formulated, Khattar was the Chief Minister of Haryana and had set a target to implement it by 2025 — a goal Haryana is progressing towards.

He highlighted India’s scientific achievements — from reaching unexplored parts of the moon to the remarkable handling of the COVID-19 crisis. While the world feared that India’s large population would suffer the most, Prime Minister Modi relied on Indian scientists and delivered surprising results. India not only vaccinated its citizens but also supplied vaccines to 50 countries. Now, the country is becoming self-reliant in fields like science, sports, and agriculture.

The Union minister said that India has achieved self-reliance in the energy sector and is now supplying electricity to meet the needs of Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan.

Hydroelectric projects in Nepal are also being advanced. Nepal has the potential to produce 80,000 MW of electricity, out of which 3,000 MW is currently being produced, and a contract for 10,000 MW has already been signed, he added.

To reduce dependency on thermal power plants, the country is moving toward nuclear power generation. There is also a strong focus on solar energy, with 47 percent of solar energy already being utilised, Khattar stated.