India welcomes Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi and Ethiopia joining BRICS

Moscow: India on Monday wholeheartedly welcomed Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia joining the BRICS as their representatives attended for the first time a key meeting of the grouping hosted by Russia. Senior diplomat Dammu Ravi led the Indian delegation at the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Nizhny Novgorod, in western Russia. “A significant meeting in the format of expanded BRICS family. India wholeheartedly welcomes the new membership,” the spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal posted on X. The meeting on Monday was the first ministerial meeting following BRICS expansion in 2023 when Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia,

and the UAE joined Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa as full-fledged BRICS members.